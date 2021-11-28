Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $30.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $62.30 million. Tellurian posted sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $71.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million.

TELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 12,946,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,647,805. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

