Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is -45.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLSNY. Citigroup raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

