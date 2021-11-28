Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY opened at $426.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.