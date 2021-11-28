TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 6,098.5% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PETZ opened at $5.23 on Friday. TDH has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDH in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

