Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

