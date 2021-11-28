Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,069,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 373,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 515,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,057,000 after purchasing an additional 152,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

