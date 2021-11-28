Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 1.09% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

