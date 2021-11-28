Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 755.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,844 shares of company stock worth $1,731,644. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

