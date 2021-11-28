Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.0% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $101,335,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

