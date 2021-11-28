Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total transaction of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

