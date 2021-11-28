SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a growth of 493.3% from the October 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,923 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SVF Investment by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ SVFA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.