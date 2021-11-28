Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $225.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.