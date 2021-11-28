Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.79 on Friday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

