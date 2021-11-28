SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 374.2% in November

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 374.2% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSR opened at $0.06 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

