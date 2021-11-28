SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 374.2% in November

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 374.2% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HYSR opened at $0.06 on Friday. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
