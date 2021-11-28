Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of SU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after purchasing an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

