Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The firm had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

