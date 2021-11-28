Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 916 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,325,020 shares of company stock worth $145,155,979. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

