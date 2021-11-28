Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,317 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.