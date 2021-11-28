Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 302 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average of $219.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

