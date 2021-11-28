Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 16,581 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,899 shares of company stock valued at $40,894,444 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $232.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

