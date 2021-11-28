Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

