Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.20.

Shares of CTAS opened at $428.29 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

