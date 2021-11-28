Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Down 75.8% in November

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FUJHY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,806. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

