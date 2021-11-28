Stryker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,612 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,130 put options.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

