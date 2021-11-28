stETH (Lido) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.