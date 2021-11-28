Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Sterling Construction worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.