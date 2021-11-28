Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01% Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05%

This table compares Stem and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.66 $587.86 million $12.23 8.65

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stem and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $37.40, suggesting a potential upside of 77.34%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Atkore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Stem on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

