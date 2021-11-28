Stellar Market Cap Reaches $7.51 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.51 billion and $567.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00192927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.82 or 0.00735735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,530 coins and its circulating supply is 24,336,465,953 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

