State Street Corp Sells 775,926 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.78% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a market cap of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

