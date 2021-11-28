State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

State Street Corp raised its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105 in the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

