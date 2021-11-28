State Street Corp Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,947,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,387,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 107,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

