State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.81% of Utah Medical Products worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,851 shares of company stock valued at $184,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

UTMD stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

