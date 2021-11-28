State Street Corp Acquires 1,556,495 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556,495 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.39 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

