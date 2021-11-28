State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

