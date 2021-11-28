State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 300.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

