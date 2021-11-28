State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

