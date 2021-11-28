State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.00 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

