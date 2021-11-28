State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.01 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 38.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.34 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

