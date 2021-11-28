State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 144.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,791 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100,838.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,460 shares of company stock worth $5,330,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

