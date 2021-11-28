State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 799 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Materion worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Materion by 25,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Materion stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

