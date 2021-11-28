State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,895 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.