State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 22,145 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 22,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth $138,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $47.35 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.