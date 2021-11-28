Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 1,485,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

