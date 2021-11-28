Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.