Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.
LON STAF opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).
About Staffline Group
