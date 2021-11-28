Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

LON STAF opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £92.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

