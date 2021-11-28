SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

