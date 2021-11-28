Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $27,000 in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 9F during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 9F alerts:

NASDAQ JFU opened at $1.31 on Friday. 9F Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.