Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXF opened at $1.22 on Friday. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.98.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

