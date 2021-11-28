Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.080 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 1,343,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

