Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

